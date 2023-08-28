Jacksonville Dollar General mass shooting: Dallas artist paints mural at the site of racial attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An artist from Dallas, Texas is painting a mural, honoring the three victims killed during Saturday’s racially motivated mass shooting at the New Town Dollar General store.

Roberto Marquez came to Jacksonville after he heard three people were killed.

“I went to the store and got some flowers, and lumber from the neighborhood, so I started building the crosses, people came later and told me the names of the people that died,” Marquez said.

A memorial is growing in New Town with flowers, and crosses, for all three victims who lost their lives.

A heartbroken community is grieving the loss of 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion, 52-year-old Angela Carr, and 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr.

Police said the gunman, 21-year-old Ryan Palmeter, from Oakleaf wanted to kill black people.

Now as the community comes together, Marquez wants to paint a ray of hope.

“This might not be too much, but once again it’s a gesture of support,” Marquez said.

