Jacksonville federal employee pleads guilty to trading guns for drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A U.S. Postal Service employee in Jacksonville is facing serious prison time after admitting to trading guns for drugs.

Bryan Roger Byers pleaded guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

He now faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

According to federal prosecutors, Byers was being watched by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) after one of his guns turned up during a drug trafficking investigation. A felon caught with that gun said he got it from Byers in exchange for crack cocaine.

Agents also found text messages showing that Byers used sex workers to help find people who would buy guns from him. In return, buyers gave him drugs.

Records show Byers bought at least 10 guns over four years.

Federal agents and JSO officers searched his home on April 2. They found seven firearms, ammo, and two suspected crack pipes.

Byers was arrested the next day when he tried to buy another gun.

