Former Bradford County teacher accused of sexual conduct over computer, offense against student

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A former Bradford County teacher is accused of sexual conduct and an offense against a student.

Matthew Dawson Watson, 27, turned himself in Monday morning on charges of Transmission of Sexual Conduct over Computer, and Offense Against Student by Authority Figure, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

A warrant was issued for Watson on Friday, BCSO said.

Deputies stated that the incident occurred in late December, when Watson was a teacher at Bradford Middle School.

The incident was reported to a school employee on Feb. 12, and Watson “was immediately placed on administrative leave,” BCSO said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies stated Watson resigned from the Bradford County School District before he was arrested.

He is currently being held in the Bradford County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Action News Jax has requested Watson’s arrest report from BCSO, and we have also reached out to the Bradford County School District for Watson’s personnel file. We are waiting to hear back on both requests.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.