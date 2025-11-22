Jacksonville Finance Chair steps down from committee following Action News Jax investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned that Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee Chair Raul Arias is stepping down from his leadership role, effective immediately.

The move comes in the wake of an Action News Jax investigation into Arias’ business dealings.

Council president issues immediate leadership change

A memo distributed Friday night by Council President Kevin Carrico announced that he had accepted Arias’ request to relinquish his role as Finance Committee Chair. In the memo, Carrico wrote:

“I have accepted Council Member Raul Arias’ request to step down as Chair of the Finance Committee. To ensure continuity and keep our budget and legislative work on track, I am appointing Council Member Joe Carlucci to serve as Chair. These changes are effective immediately.”

Carrico added that he remains committed to maintaining “the highest standards of transparency and integrity” as the Council continues its work.

Council President Kevin Carrico's memo

Chair of the Finance Committee, one of the most powerful bodies in city government responsible for Jacksonville’s budgetary decisions.

Arias does remain on the City Council.

Investigative findings spark scrutiny

Over the past month, Action News Jax’s Becker has uncovered a series of business dealings involving Arias. Among them: Arias helped steer a $100,000 grant to a nonprofit outside his district, then recommended the organization hire a company he previously owned – Bold City Media. Additionally, records show his family was paid $35,000 to work Council President Carrico’s installation ceremony, and the two men briefly operated a foundation that carried both of their names. These revelations have intensified scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest inside City Hall.

In addition, Action New Jax reported in August Arias owed nearly $70,000 in unpaid property taxes from 2023 and 2024 for his Mambos restaurant on Beach Boulevard and a former Denny’s property, which he subsequently paid after our report.

Action News Jax has reached out to both Raul Arias and the Mayor’s Office for comment and are awaiting responses.

