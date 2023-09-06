A Jacksonville foundation is having their annual Halloween Doors & More event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An event presented by THE PLAYERS will be hosted in Jacksonville Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall.

This event has been around since 2005 to help kids with disabilities live their fairytale dreams from whimsical storybook characters and superheroes.

This event will also have a “gala of a different sort” that supports pediatric palliative and hospice care through Community PedsCare.

Here is what guests can expect:

Trick or treat for toys at each 14-foot Fantasy Door

Meet magical costumed characters

Watch amazing performances in the Trick-or-Treat Theater

Visit the ‘Booutiful Salon’ for a Spooktacular make-over

Stop by the Grown-Up Grotto and Food Court to enjoy gourmet food and drinks

The event will be on Oct. 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, you can visit their website .

