Jacksonville High School students shown simulated car crash to warn against distracted driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County is one of the deadliest counties for car crashes in Florida. Now, the Providence School and Baptist Health, among other organizations, are teaming up to help teach team drivers about safety.

Students were shown a safety demonstration. It featured a simulated car wreck in which there were two passengers, one stranded in a vehicle, the other ejected from it.

“We also want them to spend some time thinking about their choices, the impact their choices can have. We want students to make the safest choice every time they’re behind the wheel,” said Parker Brigance, Director of Emergency Services for Baptist Health.

A medical helicopter landed, collected the acting patient who was ejected from the car and flew off from the Providence high school football field, showing a real-life medical evacuation situation.

The program focused on teen drivers based on eye-opening statistics. According to the organizations hosting the event, between 2019 and 2023, 1,657 people have died on Florida’s roadways in car crashes involving teenagers.

“I would say I have a habit of having my phone on my lap and having it near me, makes it a little more difficult to stay off of it,” said one student.

“It’s just good to know, like the realities of it, like this could really be one of us,” said Josiah Payton, 18, a senior.

“I feel very influenced and very moved. I wanna get off my phone better,” said another student.

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