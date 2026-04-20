Wildfires in Clay, Putnam Counties prompt motorist advisory from FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory due to the active wildfires burning near US-17 at County Road 214 in Clay and Putnam counties.

FHP says the fire may impact travel along US-17 near CR 214 and Palmetto Bluff Road through the day Monday and overnight into the morning hours.

Visibility is expected to deteriorate, particularly during nighttime and early morning hours, authorities said.

Motorists traveling through the area are urged to use caution, reduce speed and use low-beam headlights to adapt to changing conditions and heavy smoke.

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