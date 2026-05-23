Jacksonville Humane Society offers $20 adoption fees Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society will offer $20 adoption fees for all available dogs and cats this Memorial Day weekend. The special pricing begins Saturday, May 23 and runs through Monday, May 25.

The event aims to make pet adoption more accessible for community members looking to welcome a new animal into their homes. Adoption counselors will be present to help guests find pets that suit their lifestyles and personalities, ranging from playful, energetic animals to calm, affectionate companions.

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The Jacksonville Humane Society, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., will operate with special hours for the adoption event. On Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24, the facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Monday, May 25, the hours are from 12-4 p.m.

Jacksonville Humane Society CEO Lawrence Nicolas highlighted the significance of the holiday weekend for families. “Holiday weekends are a time for bringing families together and that can include welcoming a new pet into the home,” Nicolas said. “We’re excited to make adoption more accessible this Memorial Day weekend and help more dogs and cats connect with loving members in our community.”

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All pets available for adoption are altered, microchipped and vaccinated before going to their new homes. Potential adopters should be aware that additional fees may apply for items such as a city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier.

Those interested in viewing the available pets can visit jaxhumane.org/adopt.

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