Jacksonville invites public to learn about Shipyards West Park Project at November 6 open house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is hosting an open house for the Shipyards West Park project on November 6 from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Main Public Library.

The Shipyards West Park project is a transformative riverfront redevelopment effort aimed at shaping the future of downtown Jacksonville’s waterfront. The open house will provide an opportunity for residents, business owners, and community stakeholders to learn more about the project and offer their feedback.

“Community input is at the heart of Shipyards West,” said Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services. “This open house gives everyone a chance to help design a space that reflects the city’s identity and values—a riverfront park for all of Jacksonville.”

Participants can arrive at any time during the open house to explore interactive displays, hear from the project design team, and provide valuable feedback to help guide the next phase of planning.

Event highlights include detailed presentations by the design team about project progress and next steps, interactive engagement stations for participants to share their ideas and feedback, and one-on-one discussions with city officials and project representatives.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by at their convenience and stay as long as they wish. For additional information about the project, visit here.

