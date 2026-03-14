Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp opens registration for kids club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have opened registration for the 2026 Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club. The program is designed for fans 12 years and under.

The membership costs $55.50 per child and includes a general admission ticket to every Sunday home game at VyStar Ballpark. The package also features tickets for two bonus games: Opening Day on March 27 and Back To School Night on August 1.

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Membership includes several physical items and store benefits. Each child receives a Junior Jumbos hat and an official ID badge. Additionally, members are entitled to a 10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store.

The program features three pregame experiences for children: an autograph session with players, a parade and an ice cream social. The team will announce the specific dates for these events at a later time.

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Sydney Ryan serves as the community relations coordinator for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Parents with questions can contact Ryan by email at Sydney@jaxshrimp.com or by phone at (904) 358-2846 ext. 106 to discuss the registration process for the kids’ club.

General sales for the 2026 season are also currently underway. This includes season tickets, mini plans and group outings, which are available through the team’s website.

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