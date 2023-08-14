Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Peak Events announce Jax College Baseball Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — More college baseball is coming to 121 Financial Ballpark as Peak Events LLC and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announce the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic. The University of Virginia, Auburn University, University of Iowa, and Wichita State University will take part in the three-day round-robin tournament on February 23-25, 2024.

The teams will play the following schedule:

Friday, February 23:

Wichita State vs. Virginia - 2:00 pm

Iowa vs. Auburn - 6:00 pm

Saturday, February 24:

Auburn vs. Wichita State - 12:00 pm

Virginia vs. Iowa - 4:00 pm

Sunday, February 25th:

Wichita State vs. Iowa - 12:00 pm

Virginia vs. Auburn - 4:00 pm

“We are very excited to bring the inaugural Jax College Baseball Classic to 121 Financial Ballpark in February 2024. We know there is a huge base of college baseball fans throughout Northeast Florida looking forward to seeing four great teams. Thank you to Peak Events LLC for helping make this exciting event possible, and we cannot wait to create an extraordinary experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans,” says Harold Craw, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

You can find more information on the tournament here and tickets are on sale now.

