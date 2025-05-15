Jacksonville leaders optimistic permit renewal will help alleviate chemical plant odor issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors plagued for years by bad odors they believe are coming from a local chemical manufacturer are getting an opportunity to weigh in on the plant’s permit renewal pending before the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“It’s an obnoxious smell. It smells like – the best I can describe – Pine Sol or turpentine," Murray Hill resident Michael Hammond said while speaking to Action News Jax about his concerns with International Flavor and Fragrances back in January.

Last year, the City of Jacksonville received 42 validated odor complaints involving IFF.

Since January 1, there have been only 13 validated odor complaints.

But according to the city, IFF hasn’t been cited for any of those complaints because it’s working within the structure of its Voluntary Compliance Plan.

“It goes all the way through Murray Hill, Newtown, Durkeeville, all the way to Ortega, Riverside, Avondale. So, you’re hitting a whole bunch of homes,” Jacksonville City Council Member Jimmy Peluso said.

Peluso represents the area.

He told Action News Jax the odor issue was one of the biggest complaints he heard while running for office.

“Hey, why is it that we’re in this working-class neighborhood, why is it we keep being the brunt of some of this stuff? It’s not fair,” Peluso said.

Now, the company is up for a permit renewal with the state, and Peluso is optimistic additional odor regulation compliance requirements contained in the new draft permit will add an extra layer of accountability to help alleviate the issues.

“DEP has taken city language and put it into their permit. Which is huge, cause now that means we’ll have the state not only executing, but also enforcing some of the permit restrictions that we’ve placed on it from the city level,” Peluso said.

In addition the Thursday town hall hosted by DEP, neighbors have until May 22 to submit their comments and concerns to the agency regarding the permit renewal.

“We want to make sure that both DEP and people, who hopefully will be there that represent IFF, are gonna hear loud and clear from the community. Right? You know, it’s just been a long time coming,” Peluso said.

The city tells us it’s working to modify IFF’s Voluntary Compliance Plan because more than five complaints have been received since the company installed the final piece of equipment required under that plan.

In response to the DEP permit renewal meeting an IFF spokesperson sent us the following statement:

“IFF appreciates the chance to participate in the process related to renewing our Title V air permit. The State of Florida has some of the most stringent air permitting regulations in the country, and Title V permits ensure compliance with both state and federal environmental laws. IFF remains in full compliance with our Title V air permit. Throughout more than 20 years of operation at our Jacksonville facility, we have utilized best-in-class technology and robust monitoring processes to ensure that we are preventing air quality impacts and complying with all applicable laws. We look forward to continuing to work with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection throughout the permit renewal process.”

