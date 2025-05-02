Jacksonville man arrested in statewide child sex crimes investigation

Jacksonville, FLA. — A Jacksonville man was one of three men arrested in a statewide investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jason Grant Harrison, 46, is charged with three counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Harrison, along with Kevin Randall Sheffield of Naples and Travis Lee Montgomery of Bradenton, were arrested in an FDLE initiative aimed at locating suspects targeting children and sharing files depicting child sexual abuse.

Agents began investigating Harrison in February after discovering he had allegedly downloaded CSAM images from a peer-to-peer platform.

“These arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to child protection. If you are trying to prey on kids, we are watching, and we are coming for you,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a news release. “Thanks to our partners at FDLE, these pedophiles now face our Statewide Prosecutors, who will ensure they are held accountable for their crimes. We will continue working hard to defend children and make our home safe, strong and free.”

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE has long led the charge in investigating child sexual abuse material and exploitation cases. The individuals here are accused of preying on the most innocent and vulnerable among us – children who are too often victimized in horrific, unimaginable ways. Let me be clear: if you exploit or harm a child in Florida, FDLE will find you and we will hold you accountable.”

Harrison is currently being held in the Duval County Jail.

