Jacksonville man charged in kidnapping of granddaughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamall Mayfield, of Jacksonville, has been arrested for the kidnapping of his granddaughter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Tahiry Brown, 3, was missing for more than 17 hours after being dropped off at a babysitter’s house Sunday afternoon.

Read: A missing 3-year-old found safe after more than 17 hours of searching

Mayfield went to the house to see his granddaughter, according to the arrest report. The babysitter told police she let him in but noticed “he was high on drugs and wanted him to leave,” the report said.

The arrest report notes Mayfield became upset, but the rest of the paragraph is redacted.

At some point, Mayfield took the child from the house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Hours later, a woman picked the pair up at a park because it was hot outside.

The child’s mom told police she found their location.

Mayfield is being charged with interfering with the custody of a child or incompetent person - knowingly kidnap or entice.

He has been previously arrested for child abuse in 2012, according to the arrest report.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.