Jacksonville man dead after he walked into traffic from traffic stop in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was hit by a car in Daytona Beach after he walked away from a traffic stop on I-95.

According to the crash report, on Saturday at around 7:25 p.m., an FHP trooper conducted a traffic stop for a possible impaired driver on I-95 near LPGA Boulevard. The trooper told the driver to stay in the car, but he disobeyed the trooper’s commands and got out.

The trooper then told the man to get on the ground, and when the driver refused, the trooper tazed him.

After a brief struggle on the pavement, the driver got up and walked into traffic. He was hit by a car while in the middle of the center lane and was subsequently struck by multiple other vehicles. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as a 40-year-old man from Jacksonville.

No serious injuries were reported from the collision.

Action News Jax has reached out to FHP and is working to learn more.

