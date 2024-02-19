Yulee woman, boyfriend arrested after slapping kids, putting one in headlock

YULEE, Fla. — Two people in Nassau County are facing child abuse charges after they allegedly attacked 2 children.

On Feb. 14, a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance in Yulee. It was the home of Crystal Smith and her boyfriend Antonio Williams.

According to the arrest report, Smith tried to convince the deputy that there was nothing to investigate.

However, when the deputy spoke with someone at the home who was underage, the child said there was an argument that ended with Smith slapping them.

Another minor allegedly tried to stop the fight, but Williams reportedly put him in a headlock. He told police he couldn’t breathe while in the headlock.

A cousin of the family told the deputy there was a history of abuse in that household.

Smith’s sister also said Smith is always intoxicated and abusing her kids.

The cousin also showed deputies a DCF report that involved a prior domestic incident with a gun.

Smith and Williams were both arrested and charged with child abuse and battery.

