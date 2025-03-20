Jacksonville man riding scooter hit by truck in Clay County, dies

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after the scooter he was riding was hit by a work truck Thursday morning. He was hit just after 6 a.m. while riding the scooter northbound on County Road 209, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

The white Dodge Ram work truck was traveling southbound on County Road 209.

“The work truck made a left turn in front of the scooter causing a collision,” the FHP news release states “The rider of the scooter was transported to Orange Park Medical Center where the rider succumbed to his injuries.”

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

