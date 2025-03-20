Report: Woman drowns dog inside Orlando airport bathroom to avoid missing flight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing her dog at Orlando International Airport then discarding the dog’s body in the trash was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Action News Jax’s Orlando station WFTV reported that Alison Lawrence was boarding a flight at Orlando International Airport when police say she killed her dog in the airport bathroom.

On Dec. 16, officers were called to the airport after a dead pet was found in the woman’s restroom, according to Orlando police.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Lawrence on charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty, a third-degree felony. On Tuesday, Lake County deputies arrested Lawrence at her Clermont home.

Lake County court records show just hours after she was booked into the jail, she quickly posted a $5,000 bond.

Sources told WFTV that Lawrence was trying to board a flight on Dec. 16, but didn’t have the right paperwork to allow the dog to board and couldn’t take it.

The source said Lawrence allegedly drowned her dog in an airport bathroom and threw the small dog in the trash where it was later discovered by airport cleaning staff.

Lawrence’s neighbors told WFTV they recalled Lawrence walking a white poodle in the neighborhood, but noticed both Lawrence and the dog had been absent lately.

