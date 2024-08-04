Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan to declare local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is declaring a local state of emergency for the city that starts Sunday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, this is a necessary step for the city to initiate the local resources needed to protect the community.

Thursday, Governor DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency, which included Duval County, to ensure local communities have the state resources needed for storm preparation and response. The City’s Emergency Preparedness Division is participating in briefings with federal, state, and local partners and coordinating with stakeholders.

The Operations Center will fully activate to bring together key agencies.

Per city ordinance, the City Council will convene for a briefing on the local state of emergency declaration. This briefing will take place in the Council Chambers on Sunday at 10 a.m.

630-CITY (2489) will also open phone lines at 8 a.m. to answer any questions that residents may have.

Citizens are encouraged to take the following preparedness actions to ensure they are JaxReady:

Assess Your Home and Property: Walk around your property and clean up any limbs or debris that may clog storm drainage systems. This helps prevent damage to your property and neighboring properties.

Clean Drains and Gutters: Ensure that all drains and gutters are clear of debris so that water can drain properly. Blocked gutters can lead to water overflow, which might cause water damage to your home. Cleaning them out now can help mitigate potential flooding issues if we receive heavy rainfall.

Avoid Driving Through Flooded Roads: If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through them. The depth of water is not always obvious. It only takes a small amount of water to float a vehicle, which can lead to dangerous situations. Always heed barricades and road closure signs put in place for your safety.

Stay Weather Aware: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and updates from official sources such as the National Weather Service and the Emergency Preparedness Division (JaxReady.com). Being informed will help you make timely and safe decisions for you and your family.

Additionally, early voting has been rescheduled to start Wednesday as the downtown office and Elections Center will be closed Monday.

