Jacksonville police make arrest in 2024 double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a man they said is responsible for shooting two people to death in April 2024.

Devonne Rivers, 20, is accused of killing two men on April 7, 2024. Police were called to the 7000 block of Garden Street that day for a car blocking the road.

Patrol officers arrived and found a vehicle in the roadway with multiple bullet holes. Inside the vehicle, they found the victims, Travis Williams, 45, and Anton Brown, 40, shot to death, police said.

Rivers was arrested Monday after being identified as the suspect, police said.

Devonne Rivers Devonne Rivers, 20, is accused of shooting two people to death in Jacksonville in April 2024.

