Jacksonville police searching for hit-and-run suspect after woman killed on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a black four-door sedan after a woman was hit and killed on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Police say it happened between 3:00 and 3:30 on Monday afternoon at the intersection of Wainwright Court and West Edgewood Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found a black woman with life-threatening injuries. She later died at the hospital. JSO hasn’t shared the name or exact age of the woman, but said Monday that she was believed to be between the ages of 25 and 35 years old

Action News Jax talked to a person who witnessed the incident but didn’t want to be identified for their safety.

The person said they watched the victim and the suspect have a brief exchange in the middle of the intersection before the car sped up and hit the woman.

“They skeed off, hit her, and carried her a good 10 feet, 12 feet. She stopped moving once he hit her, and it wasn’t a mistake. They tried to kill her.”

According to the witness, it appears the two people could have known each other.

The black four-door sedan was last seen traveling eastbound on West Edgewood Avenue towards I-95 South.

