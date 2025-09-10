Jacksonville rapper Ksoo, who was convicted of murder, denied new trial, will be sentenced Sept. 19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted murderer will learn his fate on Friday, Sept. 19.

Hakeem Robinson, a rapper from Jacksonville known as Ksoo, appeared in court on Tuesday as his lawyers filed a motion for a new trial.

Judge Tatiana Salvador denied that motion.

In July, Robinson, along with Leroy Whitaker aka ATK Scotty, was found guilty in the 2020 murder of another local rapper, Charles McCormick Jr., who went by Lil’ Buck.

McCormick was killed outside of an Arlington shopping center; investigators say it was over a rap diss track.

Whitaker will also be sentenced on Sept. 19, court records show.

