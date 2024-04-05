Jacksonville Sharks home opener on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since winning a championship at the end of 2023, the Jacksonville Sharks are taking the field at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in a competitive matchup this Saturday night.

A lot has changed since that win, a new league, new rules, and a new roster full of players looking to get their season on track in the home opener.

This offseason the Sharks left the National Arena League (where they won titles in 2017, 2019, and 2023) for the Indoor Football League. The IFL features 16 teams in 2024 and a more nationwide schedule with Jacksonville already traveling to Massachusetts and Las Vegas for road games over the last few weeks.

Both of those trips resulted in low-scoring, one-possession losses leaving the Sharks 0-2 as they return home and look to return to the winning ways they are accustomed to against the Bay Area Panthers. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.

