Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing teen in the northside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered teen from the Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard area of Northside.

The 16-year-old, Jonae Seaborn, has been reported missing by family members under suspicious circumstances. Efforts to locate Jonae have been unsuccessful at this point and JSO continues the search in an effort to ascertain her safety.

Here is the description of the missing girl:

Name: Jonae Elizabeth Seaborn

Age: 16

Height/Weight: 5′5/130 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Black

Clothing: Unknown

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Jonae is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

