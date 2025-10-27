Jacksonville students awarded grants for summer arts programs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville were celebrated for receiving the DuBow Family Scholarship Grants, enabling them to attend prestigious summer arts programs across the United States.

The Developing Artist (DA) Foundation awarded more than $53,000 in scholarships to support these students’ participation in intensive arts programs.

The scholarship recipients attended a variety of programs, including the Guitar Foundation of America Convention, Brevard Music Center Summer Jazz Institute, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem Summer Intensive, among others.

Trinity Perry, who attended the Dance Theatre of Harlem Summer Intensive, described her experience as both technically and personally transformative.

“I trained in ballet, pointe, modern and West African techniques,” she said. “I left feeling more confident in myself not just as a dancer but as a person.”

Karish Kato, a participant in the Muny Summer Intensive, credited the experience with inspiring her to pursue further artistic education. “This intensive afforded me the opportunity to learn and grow alongside so many other talented teens,” she said.

Students were nominated for the scholarship program by department leaders at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. Once accepted, they applied and auditioned for programs in their field of study.

