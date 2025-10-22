Jacksonville Symphony’s America 250 concert will feature local student performers, tickets on sale

The Jacksonville Symphony will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a special concert on November 16 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, located at 300 Water Street.

The event “America in Concert: 250 Years of Music & Majesty,” will feature collaborations with local students and community organizations, including the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, guest vocalist and host Chris Blem, as well as students from Jacksonville University and Sandalwood High School.

Students from Jacksonville University will join the Symphony Chorus, enhancing the vocal performances of the concert.

Sandalwood High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard and Drumline will participate in the opening of the concert, presenting the national and state flags along with flags representing all five military branches, the Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.

The program will include patriotic works such as “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” celebrating the nation’s musical heritage.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale to the public. Click here to learn more.

