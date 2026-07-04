Jacksonville Then & Now | A commercial transportation powerhouse with a rich history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s shipbuilding industry fueled the city’s early days, followed by trains and then shipping.

“Jacksonville is positioned perfectly to be able to deliver cargo and products throughout the Untied States,” according to Jaxport historian Lindsey Brock.

Jacksonville has shaped itself into a commercial transportation powerhouse since its earliest days. Before Jacksonville’s seven bridges, before I-95, before the city became a major port for paper goods, Jacksonville started as the narrow point to cross the St. Johns River.

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Jacksonville is the crossroads for I-95 and I-10, home to the international Port of Jacksonville, and the headquarters for the CSX rail network.

“Jacksonville is a very important part of the nation’s freight and rail industry,” according to CSX Regional VP for State and Government Affairs Craig Camuso.

Railroads played a huge role in Jacksonville’s history. CSX was headquartered in Jacksonville in 2003, but it traces its roots back to Henry Flagler’s railroad empire.

“What also makes it important is our work with the ports,” Camuso said. “Jaxport, and the Port of Savannah, and CSX is proud to partner with both of them.”

Both rail and port experts say the two forms of transportation work in tandem to support our bustling economy. “You see the railroad industry grow and develop to where you’ve got the huge railyard up by Beaver Street,” Brock said. “There’s already talk about expanding passenger rail service into Jacksonville.”

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Jaxport’s history dates back decades. Today, the port loads and unloads cargo from around the globe, especially Puerto Rico.

Brock says it remains one of the region’s biggest economic engines, and a reminder that Jacksonville’s connection to transportation started strong.

“I see Jaxport expanding,” Brock said. “Which means more jobs. You’re going to see more trade. I think the future of Jaxport is as bright as can be.”

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