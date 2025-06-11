Jacksonville Transportation Authority to resume St. Johns River Ferry service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) plans to reopen the St. Johns River Ferry on Friday, June 13, following an incident on Sunday, May 4.

During the incident, a ferry made contact with the boarding ramp when departing from Mayport Landing.

JTA reported that they were also able to complete most of the Coast Guard maintenance scheduled for next year.

Due to the early maintenance, the time was greatly reduced.

For more updates, visit ferry.jtafla.com

