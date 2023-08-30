Jacksonville warn community of power outages affecting traffic lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has received reports of sporadic power outages throughout Jacksonville.

Major roadways are being affected, which means traffic signals at major intersections will be out.

JSO states that citizens should not be on the roads at this time.

Once the storm passes, JSO states that these intersections should be treated as 4-Way Stops.

