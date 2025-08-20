Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens Announces Lineup of Fall Special Events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced an exciting lineup of fall events, promising a season filled with entertainment and activities for all ages.

The fall schedule includes a variety of events such as the 21+ Brew at the Zoo, the family-friendly Colors of the Wild, and the Halloween-themed Spooktacular. These events offer a mix of live music, food, drinks, and unique experiences at the zoo.

“As we welcome the cooler temperatures of autumn, Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has something for guests of all ages this season,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer.

Here’s the lineup of fall events:

Tunes and Blooms: Blues, Jazz and Southern Rock on August 30, featuring performances by 7th Street Band, Bryce Alastair Band, and Souvineer. Guests can enjoy the zoo and gardens after hours with various activities.

Brew at the Zoo, scheduled for September 12, invites guests aged 21 and over to sample from over 50 breweries and food vendors while enjoying live music and games. This event supports wildlife conservation efforts.

September 14, the Jags Watch Party at the Watering Hole will allow fans to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first away game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, with special offers for those in Jags gear.

The Tunes and Blooms series concludes with Latin Night on September 27, featuring live music and salsa dancing with Cumbe Soinco and Mandalla.Spooktacular, running select nights from October 4 to 31, offers Halloween fun with trick-or-treat stations, carnival games, and a haunted walk.

Colors of the Wild returns from November to February, showcasing an array of handcrafted lanterns depicting scenes from the ocean, savanna, and mystical Asia.

The Advanced Inquiry Program, from September 25 to 27, offers a graduate-level experience to deepen understanding of climate change in partnership with Miami University.

Click here for more information on tickets and details.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.