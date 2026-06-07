Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens offers summer tips for a cool visit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Planning a visit to the zoo? With a $10 admission, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss, but preparation is key to conquering the Florida heat and ensuring a smooth, enjoyable day for everyone.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens recommends wearing something cool, putting sunscreen on, and bringing a refillable water bottle to beat the summer heat. There is also a Cool Zone in Riverview Courtyard.

The Zoo reminds visitors to secure tickets online; walk-up tickets are not available. Also, cash is not accepted, so visitors will only be able to use cards or their phones for payments.

Carpooling is also recommended, as parking and food lanes might get a little wild.

Lastly, the zoo wants visitors to be kind to animals, staff, and others as they enjoy their day exploring.

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