Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens opens enrollment for Miami University master’s program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Enrollment is now open for the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, a graduate degree program offered through Miami University’s Project Dragonfly.

The AIP is designed for educators, professionals, and lifelong learners to ignite ecological and social change through community-driven learning. Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is one of eight institutions nationwide to offer this program, which combines online coursework from Miami University with experiential learning at the zoo.

“Through the Advanced Inquiry Program, we’re cultivating the next generation of environmental leaders,” said Jamie Lankenau, Community Engagement Supervisor at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “Participants don’t just earn a degree, they become changemakers in their communities, tackling real-world challenges in conservation, sustainability, and education.”

The program offers a unique blend of academic rigor and real-world application, allowing students to design their own Master Plans and tailor their studies to areas such as community-engaged conservation, inquiry-driven education, and animal care and welfare.

Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host a series of information sessions for prospective students to learn more about the program and the application process. These sessions are scheduled for November 6, December 6, and January 8, with both virtual and in-person options available.

Participants in the AIP have the option to participate in Earth Expeditions, global field courses that expand learning beyond U.S. borders. Miami University supports involvement by offering significantly reduced tuition for web-based classes and limited scholarship opportunities.

