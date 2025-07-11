Jacksonville Zoo offering $5 entry on select days in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has announced the return of Five Dollar Days on select dates in July, offering general admission for just $5.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On July 10, 14, 29, 30, and 31, visitors of all ages can enjoy the zoo’s attractions at the discounted rate. This offer allows families and individuals to explore the zoo’s extensive collection of over 2,000 rare and exotic animals and 1,000 varieties of plants.

“Five Dollar Days is the perfect way to make the most of this summer at an unbeatable price,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “Visit our award-winning habitats and enjoy a stroll through the Zoo’s lush botanical gardens, all while soaking up the sunshine before school starts back up.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Recently named the No. 4 ‘Best Zoo’ in the nation by USA TODAY, the Jacksonville Zoo features exhibits such as the Land of the Tiger, Primate Forest, and Range of the Jaguar.

These exhibits provide an immersive experience for visitors, showcasing wildlife from around the world.

No promo code is required to take advantage of the Five Dollar Days offer, making it accessible to all visitors. However, there is a limit of five tickets per transaction, encouraging early planning for those interested in visiting on these popular dates.

To learn more, click here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]