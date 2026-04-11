Jacksonville Zoo plans to strengthen traffic safety measures in the area following 2 bus crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a statement released on Friday, the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens says it will work with the Florida Department of Transportation and the city to strengthen traffic safety near the zoo.

This comes as two school bus crashes happened on Zoo Parkway in less than a week.

The first school bus crash on the parkway happened last Thursday, April 2, as students were on the way to the zoo for a field trip. Four children were sent to the hospital when a semi-truck hit the bus.

The second crash happened on Tuesday, April 8. A truck rear-ended a school bus as it was leaving the zoo and sent eight children and an adult to the hospital.

Moving forward, the zoo says it will work to add more traffic signals, signs, and other traffic measures.

The full statement from the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is as follows:

“We are deeply concerned by the recent school bus and car accidents along Zoo Parkway and are keeping the students, families, and all those affected in our thoughts. The safety and well-being of our community, especially children visiting the Zoo, is always our top priority.

These incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen traffic safety measures in the area surrounding the Zoo. We are actively working with local partners to advance these efforts and we continue to strongly support implementing additional safeguards, including a traffic signal at the intersection of Zoo Parkway and Haydon Road, along with enhanced signage, traffic calming measures, and increased driver awareness throughout the corridor.

We remain committed to working alongside the City of Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Transportation, and local partners to help advance solutions that improve safety for everyone in our community.”

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