Jacksonville Zoo throws ‘13 Going on 30’ birthday bash for Chata the sloth

Chata, the sloth birthday celebration Chata, the sloth birthday celebration at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating Chata, the sloth’s 30th birthday, with a ‘13 Going on 30′ themed party on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

Guests at the event will have the opportunity to watch Chata enjoy special birthday enrichment activities, sign a birthday card for her, and participate in a guessing game to win a Sloth Behind-the-Scenes Experience.

The birthday party promises to be a fun-filled event, with activities centered around the theme of the popular movie ’13 Going on 30.’

Visitors can engage in a guessing game to determine how many Razzles are in a jar, with the closest guess winning a unique experience with Chata.

The event highlights Chata’s three decades of life, showcasing her sass and charm to all attendees.

