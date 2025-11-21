Jacksonville Zoo welcomes Santa for Colors of the Wild holiday kickoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is set to welcome Santa Claus for a special arrival celebration during the opening night of Colors of the Wild on Saturday, November 22.

The event will feature Santa’s grand entrance, festive activities, and guest interactions as the Zoo kicks off the holiday season. Attendees will also get a first look at the entirely new handcrafted lantern collection featured in this year’s Colors of the Wild, one of the largest Asian lantern events in the country.

The evening includes crafts, giveaways, complimentary cocoa and cookies, and a lively DJ set leading up to Santa’s appearance. Guests can also enjoy a penguin mingle and learn from animal care specialists.

The schedule for the event is as follows: guests gather at the Range of the Jaguar at 5:00 p.m. for crafts and giveaways, followed by a penguin mingle with a Q&A session from an animal care specialist at 5:15 p.m.

Santa is scheduled to arrive through the Primate Forest gate at 5:45 p.m.The event will take place at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, located at 370 Zoo Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32218.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]