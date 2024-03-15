Jags bolster defense by signing D-lineman Arik Armstead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is now a member of the Jaguars.

On Thursday, Armstead agreed to a 3-year-deal worth $51 million.

Leaving the San Francisco 49ers after nine seasons, Armstead worked for 27 tackles and five sacks in 12 games in 2023.

Coming off a torn meniscus in his right knee in 2023, Armstead didn’t return until the NFC divisional round win against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 20.

However, he did play in all three playoff appearances, topping out with 11 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.

Armstead was drafted out of Oregon by the 49ers, 17th overall in 2015. He spent all nine seasons with San Francisco, recording 302 tackles and 33.5 sacks in 116 regular season games.

The Jags are coming off last season that saw them surrender 342.8 yards per game, ranked 22nd in the league. While stifled against the pass, giving up 239.8 YPG through the air, they were able to hold opposing teams to a 9th best 103.1 YPG on the ground.

“Super human -- he’s been nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award several times for the 49ers,” Action Sports Jax Brent Martineau said. “He’s also a very productive player, so nice get along the defensive front for the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

