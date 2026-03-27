Jags office tower done, but Four Seasons construction experiencing delays 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars just celebrated the opening of the new six-story office building next to what will eventually be the new Four Seasons hotel.

But the Four Seasons project hasn’t moved ahead as quickly as originally planned.

Construction is lagging behind.

Originally set to be complete by the end of 2025, the completion date has been extended twice and is currently set for June of 2027.

“Sometimes you have to have patience for special things,” said Jags President Mark Lamping.

Lamping said substantial completion is expected within about a year or so.

“And then the opening of the hotel and the residence will follow. We don’t have an exact timetable right now,” Lamping.

But the hotel isn’t the only project still underway.

The new public Marina and river walk are under construction and expected to be done late this summer.

The redesign of Metropolitan Park is scheduled to begin this fall and likely be completed sometime in 2028.

Lamping is hopeful the completion of the Four Seasons and other projects near the stadium will go along way to kickstart a snowball of development and growth downtown.

He highlighted the need for more robust convention centers and night life to attract marquee events.

“In order to get a big event, it’s no longer just having the facilities to attract it. You also have to have the hotels and you have to have the things for people to do when they’re not in their hotel room or at their meeting or at the sporting event,” said Lamping.

Of course, the Stadium of the Future project is also underway.

Completion of the stadium is still expected in time for the start of the Jags’ 2028 season.

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