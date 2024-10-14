Jaguars at a crossroads after blowout loss

LONDON — The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered another embarrassing loss on Sunday, and it sparked post game comments that will reverberate this week in London.

“We’ve got to change. I say we, it’s all of us - coaches, players, everybody. We’ve got to change right now that culture,” said Doug Pederson on the Jaguars Post Game Show. “Otherwise, it just gets out of control. We’re on a slippery slope or right on the cusp of that slope. At some point we’ve got to say enough is enough.”

Trevor Lawrence offered this after another subpar offensive performance and a myriad of mistakes by that unit.

“I think as a team we can’t be so fragile,” the Jaguars quarterback said about handling in game adversity.

And safety Andre Cisco might have had the most damning comments about Sunday’s performance.

“It was really bad, I just feel like it was - how should I say this - a lot of quit,” said Cisco to Action Sports Jax. “You can feel when we’re playing as one and we’re not. I felt very early in the game, maybe out of halftime, we weren’t playing as one.”

The Jaguars have allowed more than 35 points per game over the last month and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams threw four touchdowns in the Bears win.

“Just not a good product at all,” said Cisco. “Sunday is when it counts. We understand that’s the hardest part. There’s no excuse for lack of effort. That’s literally the least you can do is come out and give effort. I’m not calling (anyone out), I’m saying that to myself too.”

Cisco had an interception in the game, but has struggled at times in his fourth season with the Jaguars. Right now, there are not of players to point toward on the Jaguars team as playing good football.

“Today was just self-inflicted wounds and we could not stop the bleeding,” said wide receiver Christian Kirk. “We’re putting ourselves in hard spots to succeed.”

The Jaguars are now 1-5 on the season and will stay in London this week to get ready to play the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium.

