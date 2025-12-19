Jaguars’ deal in the works that would keep Jakobi Meyers in Jacksonville through 2028 season: report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are working on a deal that would keep Jakobi Meyers on the team through 2028, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that ESPN sources say that the Jags are “finalizing a three-year contract extension” for Meyers.

The Jags do indeed get it done. Impressively swift. https://t.co/YBF82D6oD9 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 18, 2025

RELATED: Jakobi Meyers helping to open the middle of the field for Jaguars

Meyers was traded to the Jaguars six weeks ago from the Las Vegas Raiders and in that short amount of time, he’s made quite an impact.

In his six games so far as a Jaguar, he’s scored three touchdowns and gotten 355 receiving yards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He’s also gotten high praise from QB1:

“He has done an awesome job,” Trevor Lawrence said of Meyers. “The way he runs and moves, that’s something I noticed right when he got here. I’ve seen him play a lot, too, but I like throwing to him. He’s just an easy guy to throw to from a quarterback perspective.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Head Coach Liam Coen said Meyers has not only contributed individually, but has helped the team overall:

“We had a lot of respect for Jakobi watching him over the years, whether it was in New England, or in Vegas, knowing that he was going to be able to come in and make an immediate impact on our offense. I think it’s helped open up not just the confidence that Trevor has, being able to throw and catch, but also helps open up some other guys, right?”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.