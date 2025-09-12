Jaguars Defense faces an early season test in Cincinnati

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s no secret just how good Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals offense are.

Don’t let last week’s lackluster performance fool you. This offense is one of the NFL’s most dangerous and can beat you in so many different ways.

After a promising start to the season, Anthony Campanile’s defense faces its first big test in Cincinnati.

Can the Jaguars find a way to prolong the Bengals’ sluggish start or will Joe Burrow and the Bengals reawaken? The Bengals’ offensive line is not good.

According to Pro Football Focus, Joe Burrow was the fourth most pressured quarterback in week one. This is a game where Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen should feast.

Orlando Brown struggled against Myles Garrett (who doesn’t), allowing four pressures on 29 pass-block opportunities. Amarius Mims performed better, primarily facing Isaiah McGuire.

Josh Hines-Allen’s 32.1% pass-rush win rate from Week One ranked seventh among NFL edge-rushers. It should be said, Joe Burrow is one of the very best in the game when under pressure.

Since 2022, he’s been the NFL’s best passer under pressure. In 2024 alone, Burrow led the league in yards (1,438) and TDs (15), while throwing just three interceptions.

As I wrote in yesterday’s article, Campanile and the Jaguars ran dime personnel at the second-highest rate in the NFL. With Burrow, Chase, and Tee Higgins on deck, I can’t imagine that philosophy changing against such a high-powered offense.

The Jaguars’ secondary had a great first week in the season opener, but it hardly compares to the level of competition they will face this week. Tyson Campbell looked reminiscent of his old self.

According to Pro Football Focus, Campbell prevented separation on 71.4% of coverage snaps, fifth best in the NFL thus far. Jourdan Lewis has already impressed fans and coaches alike, tallying a huge pass breakup and interception in week one.

He was just about as good as Campbell in locking down opposing receivers. Lewis prevented separation on 66.7% of his snaps, ninth best among 87 qualifying cornerbacks.

Jarrian Jones did not perform as well, ranking 60th (37.5%) among those same 87 cornerbacks in preventing separation. It was his first week working full-time outside; however, this might be a spot the Bengals look to take advantage of.

Or is this an opportunity for Travis Hunter to get more snaps? There are a lot of new faces on this Jacksonville defense that have already made statements for themselves.

They’ll likely need to keep it going if the Jaguars look to upset the Bengals this weekend. Just how good is this defense? We may find out very soon.

