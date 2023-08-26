Jaguars going digital for Saturday’s home game against the Dolphins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first and only preseason home game will see the Jaguars hosting the Miami Dolphins at the Bank. But before fans show up to the game on Saturday there are a few things to know.

One of them involves the Jags going digital.

This is a completely new way of attending games.

First, fans will need to make sure they have downloaded the Jaguars mobile app on their devices. This will help streamline the process of finding your ticket and what to know when parking.

David Altman, Jaguar’s Director of Sales, says they are expecting more than 50,000 fans at Saturday’s game.

“It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere for a preseason game,” Altman says.

It’s important to be prepared, especially with the new parking method. Last year, all the stadium lots required a hanging tag, but now, it’s gone completely virtual.

“We decided this is the year we wanted to go mobile,” Altman says. “It really helps to enhance the fan experience.”

The staffing has even doubled to prepare for the changes.

“Before you pull up, you’ll want to have two things ready: be logged into the account you purchased your tickets on and have them downloaded on your mobile app, that way if one fails, the other is ready to rock and roll,” Altman says.

Some fans like Travis Sutphin, are all about this new method.

“It’s easy, quick and painless,” Sutphin said. “Love it.”

But others are not so enthusiastic.

“I think it will make it a lot harder because people can see the hangers, not with the automatic thing,” former season ticket holder Lucinda Ford said.

Remember that it’s a moving barcode, which means you can’t screenshot your tickets. You have to download it.

Parking lots will open 4 hours prior to kickoff. Plan ahead because the new layouts and nearby construction will impact traffic patterns.

The app can help direct you. When you open it, tap on parking, and you’ll find all the zones. Tap your zone and your route will pop up.

All lettered lots are sold out on a full-season basis.

“If you do not have parking please do not drive in, it will cause a little bit of a back up, they will have to send you back and around,” Altman said.

And remember, cash is no longer accepted in the stadium.

There are more parking lots nearby. Plus, JTA and Rideshare apps can help you get to the game.

If you arrive 3 hours before, expect minimal delays and 2 hours before -- moderate delays.

