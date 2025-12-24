Jaguars punter Logan Cooke named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the team’s 34-20 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 16.

In the game, Cooke had an impressive performance, pinning four of his six punts inside the 20-yard line and two within the 10, the Jaguars said in a news release.

He recorded a gross punt average of 52.0, which led the AFC among players with multiple punts that week. The Broncos managed only three points on their six possessions following Cooke’s kicks.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Cooke has maintained the league’s highest net punting average at 43.4 yards. He also leads the league in punts placed inside the 10-yard line with a total of 93, further showcasing his effectiveness in field position management. Additionally, Cooke’s 216 punts inside the 20-yard line rank third in the league overall.

The Jaguars said this recognition marks the first Special Teams Player of the Week award of Cooke’s career. He joins a select group, as this award has been won by a Jaguars player a total of 31 times in franchise history.

This award continues a momentous month for Cooke, who was nominated by the Jaguars for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his community service work.

The Jaguars celebrated another accolade last week when quarterback Trevor Lawrence received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week award, marking the ninth time in franchise history the team has had player of the week honors in consecutive weeks.

