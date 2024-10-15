Jaguars: Stadium approval day has arrived

LONDON, England - — The Jacksonville Jaguars “Stadium of the Future” is expected to be voted upon today by the NFL owners.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While things don’t feel great here in London around the Jacksonville Jaguars 1-5 start to the season, it doesn’t change the momentous occasion that is expected to take place in Atlanta.

After years of work and intense negotiations to reach an agreement between the City of Jacksonville and the Jaguars came to fruition in June, now it’s the NFL owners turn to approve the $1.4 billion project.

As you wake up back home, our story on the Jaguars stadium deal likely to get approved today by NFL owners during the meetings in Atlanta. @ActionSportsJax @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Wk1htJViB5 — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 15, 2024

“It’s great to see the end of the journey,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan told Action Sports Jax this week. “I was at the joint stadium finance committee, 18 of the 32 owners were there along with the commissioner and many other people. You get a reaction, they get a reaction so I’m feeling very encouraged based on that.”

2023 DUUUVAL Draft Party Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau interviews Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan at the 2023 DUUUVAL Draft Party.

Mayor Donna Deegan is here in London as well this week. The mayor and other city officials helped shape a deal that will keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville for another 30-year lease and this agreement also has a community benefits plan of $300 million.

“I feel very good about it,” said Mayor Donna Deegan Sunday to Action News Jax. “I was at a dinner with Shad Khan and Mark Lamping and they both feel very positive about it. Both are really excited about very forward officially and getting started on construction in the beginning of 2025.”

Mayor Donna Deegan on Jacksonville's Morning News

Jaguars President Mark Lamping helped deliver this deal and partnership with the City of Jacksonville.

“I view Tuesday as the starting line to be quite honest with you,” said Lamping. “We were very fortunate to have a positive relationship with the city, our interests were aligned from the beginning and if we can continue that - there’s no reason to believe that we can’t over the next four years - I think we’ll deliver something the community will be very proud of.”

The NFL will make the presentation on Tuesday afternoon late in the four-hour agenda which will start at noon in Atlanta. The Jaguars need 24 of the 32 owners to approve the deal and that is expected to happen with no problem.

Khan and Lamping have been getting positive feedback on the nature of the partnership with the city and the actual construction of the stadium. It could be a blueprint for others to follow in the future deals around the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars release "Stadium of the Future" renderings The Jacksonville Jaguars have released "Stadium of the Future" renderings. (Jacksonville Jaguars)

“Efficiency, I think that’s really important,” said Khan. “Bang for the buck for the city and frankly for us. This is everything you talk about right now, how green it is, how you’re recycling and the final product with all candor, should be an engineering marvel.”

Khan and Lamping were originally scheduled to attend the owners' meetings in Atlanta, but they now are going to remain in London upon the wishes of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Jaguars contingent was told there was no need to fly nine hours back and forth to attend the meetings in person. Khan will attend virtually.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.