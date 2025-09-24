Jax Council agrees to new reserve account for public safety amid concerns over property tax cut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council managed to get the city’s $2 billion budget across the finish line with a $13 million property tax cut intact after a 13-hour marathon meeting.

That tax cut faced opposition from public safety unions, but the council unanimously made a commitment to address their concerns with the soon-to-come legislation.

All 19 council members committed to establishing a public safety contingency fund to alleviate some of the unions’ concerns.

It would essentially sanction off a portion of the city’s reserves to create a dedicated reserve account for public safety.

With big-money commitments like the new pension deal on the horizon and tough fiscal times forecasted, the account aims to give some reassurance to police and fire that the loss of property tax revenue won’t become their burden to bear.

Council Finance chair Raul Arias (R-District 11) told Action News Jax that while the initial proposed amount would have equaled the $13 million in lost property tax revenues, he anticipates the council will likely land on a higher number.

“Wherever we land, we’re going to make sure that we take care of our public safety because ultimately that is our number one priority in our city,” said Arias.

As far as the unions are concerned, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30 President Randy Reaves said the gesture helps alleviate some of their fears.

“I’ll say it is something that I wish councils in the past would have looked at doing, and maybe we wouldn’t have some of these issues, but we still need to work the details out on that and what that exactly looks like,” said Reaves.

Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) opposed the property tax cut, as it amounts to less than $2-a-month in savings for the average homeowner.

But he said the public safety fund to help in the short term.

“It’ll help for a year, but see when you cut the millage, it’s a compounding effect that it has year to year to year,” said Carlucci.

But Arias said it’s his hope this isn’t a one-time commitment.

“We’ll be funding it moving forward every year to make sure that it continues to grow,” said Arias.

The public safety contingency fund legislation is expected to be introduced and passed on an emergency basis on October 14th.

