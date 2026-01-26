JEA crews redirected to Tennessee to assist with widespread winter storm outages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews originally dispatched to South Carolina are now headed to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to assist with power restoration efforts as the region faces far more severe impacts from a powerful winter storm.

JEA confirmed the change in deployment comes as Tennessee continues to report significant power outages compared to South Carolina. As of Sunday afternoon, more than 339,000 outages were reported statewide in Tennessee.

We previously reported that crews left Jacksonville early Friday morning en route to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The deployment included 37 electric lineworkers and three fleet support personnel prepared to assist with restoration efforts as part of mutual aid agreements between utilities.

However, as the winter storm intensified across the Southeast, conditions in Tennessee worsened, prompting the decision to redirect resources where they are needed most.

JEA is working alongside 14 other Florida public power utilities to support states impacted by the storm. These mutual aid agreements allow utilities to quickly mobilize skilled personnel and equipment following extreme weather events.

The storm system has brought heavy snow and ice from Texas to New England, with southern states such as Tennessee experiencing significant ice accumulation that has downed power lines and caused widespread outages.

JEA crews are expected to begin restoration work immediately upon arrival in Chattanooga, partnering with local utility teams to help restore electricity to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible.

