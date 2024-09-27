JEA making progress on power restoration

Jacksonville, Fla. — Here is the 10:15 a.m. update on power restoration from JEA.

More than 17 percent of JEA customers are without power. The utility has restored more than 120,000 outages since the start of the storm. At its peak, there were 140,000 customers without power.

Crews are JEA’s Restoration 1, 2, 3 protocol:

Essential services first: JEA plants and facilities, hospitals, shelters, police and fire facilities. Electric feeder circuits that serve 2,500 customers. Targets the few remaining isolated outages, smaller circuits and individual service points.

JEA is asking its customers to be patient. More than 400 lineworkers will be working 24 hours a day until all power is restored.

