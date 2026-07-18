JFRD commemorates 140 years of service at historic Fire Station 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan presented a proclamation to Fire Chief Percy Golden II on Thursday, July 16, at Fire Station 2 in Jacksonville.

The event commemorated 140 years of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, with Fire Station 2 noted as the city’s oldest continuously operating fire station.

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The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department originated from the city’s first paid fire department, which announced its first chief on July 15, 1886. Operations for the department began the following day, July 16, 1886, establishing the institution that has evolved into today’s JFRD.

The department now covers 885 square miles across 71 stations and serves more than 1 million residents, making it one of the largest fire and rescue organizations in the country.

The JFRD observed its 140th anniversary over a two-day period. Personnel were notified of the milestone on July 15 and were surprised with the announcement of a commemorative anniversary patch.

The proclamation from Mayor Deegan was presented on July 16, specifically timed to the department’s original first day of operations in 1886.

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Director/Fire Chief Percy Golden II, director and fire chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, highlighted the department’s consistent mission over the decades. “Our equipment has changed. Our training has changed. But the principle underneath it all hasn’t changed since the day we began,” Golden said. “This profession is and has always been, about showing up for your community when it matters most.”

Deegan praised the JFRD’s historical impact and ongoing dedication to the community. “The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s legacy reflects our city’s enduring commitment to safer and healthier neighborhoods,” Deegan said. “The service and sacrifice of our firefighters continues to inspire future generations to answer the call with courage, integrity and selfless dedication. On behalf of the City of Jacksonville, I would like to thank our past, present and future JFRD members and congratulate them on their 140th anniversary.”

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The department’s sustained growth has been supported by multiple generations of Jacksonville families, including current members who are either multi-generational firefighters or the first in their family to join the department.

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