JFRD contains fire involving multiple vehicles on West Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department extinguished a fire in the 6600 block of West Beaver Street on Monday afternoon.

According to JFRD, firefighters responded to West Beaver Street after reports of a debris fire escalated to multiple vehicles involved.

Firefighters worked aggressively to contain the fire while protecting nearby exposures. The response included coordination with the Florida Forest Service due to ongoing drought conditions.

The fire was brought under control.

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