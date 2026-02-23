JFRD and the Red Cross install smoke alarms, identify fire hazards across a Westside community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Personnel from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida installed 120 smoke alarms during a community safety walk along Collins Road on Saturday.

Teams visited a total of 280 homes to provide fire safety education and equipment. JFRD and Red Cross volunteers went door to door as part of a proactive response to the recent fire fatality experienced by the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department participants included staff from the prevention, training and administration divisions. Crews from Fire Station 52 also joined the effort alongside volunteers from the American Red Cross of North and Central Florida.

During the visits, teams conducted fire safety consultations that went beyond alarm installation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews inspected existing smoke detectors to ensure they were in working order, helped residents identify common fire hazards inside their homes and worked with families to develop home escape plans.

The initiative focused on reducing risk through direct education and proactive engagement with the neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.